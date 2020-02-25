Metadium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $645,618.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $645,618.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

