MetaHash Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,856,795,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,456,905 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.