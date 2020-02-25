Metal (MTL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.51 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.