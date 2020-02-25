Metaverse ETP Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.31 or 0.02685459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00099036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,667,529 coins and its circulating supply is 77,667,424 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinBene, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

