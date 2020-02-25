Metronome Tops One Day Trading Volume of $373,758.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006794 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $373,758.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,757,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,233,397 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

