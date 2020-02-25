Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,400 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

MU stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,582,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

