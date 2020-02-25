Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,503,400. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

