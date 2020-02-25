Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,302.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.