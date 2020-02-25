Mindexcoin (MIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,146.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $100,146.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 389.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

