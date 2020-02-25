MINDOL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $360.98 million and $8.00 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00023084 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00983411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

