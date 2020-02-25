Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,693,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 76,357 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of MRTX traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,273. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

