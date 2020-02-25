Mithril 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $1.83 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Bithumb, LBank, DigiFinex, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

