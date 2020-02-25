MKM Partners Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Neutral

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

