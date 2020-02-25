Monarch Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $80,833.00 and $71,922.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

