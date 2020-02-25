MonetaryUnit Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $942,413.00 and $5,203.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019210 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003691 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004212 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,369,092 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

