Monolith Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $48,181.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

