Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 284,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

