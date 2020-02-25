More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Tops $56,975.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $56,975.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

