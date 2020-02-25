Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MGAM stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295.40 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 608,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a market capitalization of $824.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.76.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325 ($4.28).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.