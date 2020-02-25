Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,259.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $193,259.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

