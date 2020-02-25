Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up 5.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 949,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.