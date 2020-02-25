Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Centurylink by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 11,562,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,243,323. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

