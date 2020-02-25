Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Source Capital comprises about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Source Capital worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 198.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Source Capital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Source Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

