Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Markel makes up 5.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Markel worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $25.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,294.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,167.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

