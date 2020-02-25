Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 6,731 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. General American Investors comprises approximately 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.37% of General American Investors worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 75,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,908. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

