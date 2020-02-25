Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 7,473 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 281,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,007. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.