M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,184 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,922. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.58 and a beta of 1.20.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

