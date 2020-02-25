M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.34. 21,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

