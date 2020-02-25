M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 44.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

APY traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 33,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

