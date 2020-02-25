M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 170,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 409,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,133. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

