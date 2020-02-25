M&T Bank Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 72,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period.

BBN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,274. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

