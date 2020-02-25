M&T Bank Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,187,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.34. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

