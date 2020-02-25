M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,819 shares of company stock worth $5,048,365. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. 24,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,136. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

