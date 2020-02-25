M&T Bank Corp Invests $1.02 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,468,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,286,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,301,568.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock valued at $627,136,395 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

