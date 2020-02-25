M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 3,752,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

