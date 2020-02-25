M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.74. 59,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

