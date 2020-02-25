M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,166 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

