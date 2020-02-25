M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 719,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,115. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

