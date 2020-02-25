M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,378 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 234.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,633. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

