M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $49,263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 813,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 618,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after acquiring an additional 569,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,760,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $9,377,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LBTYK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 2,144,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.