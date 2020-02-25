MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

MTY traded down C$1.75 on Tuesday, hitting C$52.50. 87,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$49.50 and a 12-month high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

