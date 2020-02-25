Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.40. 236,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,861. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a market cap of $922.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

