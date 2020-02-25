Multi-collateral DAI Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $119.12 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,788,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,340,185 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.