Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Position Reduced by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,845 shares during the quarter. Myokardia makes up about 2.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Myokardia worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $6,945,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 320.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,359. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

