N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.87) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

N4P remained flat at $GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. N4 Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.32.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

