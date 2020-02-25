National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$35.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.43.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.83. The company had a trading volume of 185,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$23.01 and a 52 week high of C$33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,307,887 shares in the company, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$439,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,080,838 shares in the company, valued at C$303,231,607.04. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 580,964 shares of company stock worth $17,807,908.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

