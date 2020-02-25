National Bank Financial Lowers Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$120.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of EQB traded down C$7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$97.39. 154,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,484. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$64.00 and a 52-week high of C$121.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.02.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at C$242,385. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$231,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,902. Insiders have sold a total of 12,246 shares of company stock worth $1,378,064 in the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

