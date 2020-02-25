National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,754,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.