National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

