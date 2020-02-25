National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of National Retail Properties worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

